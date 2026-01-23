Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' just set a new Oscar record
Entertainment
Ryan Coogler's vampire thriller Sinners made Oscar history with 16 nominations—more than any film ever, topping classics like Titanic and La La Land.
It's up for big awards like Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.
Stacked with acting and technical nods
Sinners scored acting nominations for Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo.
The film also got recognized across technical categories—think Cinematography, Costume Design, Visual Effects, and more.
Plus, Coogler himself is nominated in three top categories at once—a rare achievement.
What's next at the Oscars?
The 98th Academy Awards are set for March 15, 2026 with Conan O'Brien hosting.
With so many nominations and plenty of buzz,Sinners is definitely one to watch this awards season.