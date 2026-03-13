'Saavi Ki Sawaari': Anupama and Jaya move into Saavi's villa

At the new place, Banku welcomes them and shows them around. Anupama is so distracted she forgets to eat herself while making sure Jaya does. Later, she finds a quiet moment in the garden and spots a plant pot marked with Saavi's birth date—a small touch that makes her pause.

Meanwhile, at the Kotharis'

Back at the Kotharis,' Vasundhara takes charge: she fires staff, sells off cars, and puts everyone to work around the house.

Meeta and Pari focus on their boutique plans while Gautam accuses Paritosh of taking bribes and questions him about Ansh's growing closeness with Jassi, discussing using that information in court.

Meanwhile, Rahi and Prem step up to look after Pranshi as things get hectic at home.