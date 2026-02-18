Salim Khan, Bollywood veteran, on ventilator; family, friends visit him Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Bollywood legend Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after a minor brain hemorrhage; doctors noted his blood pressure was high on admission.

He's currently stable in the ICU and on a ventilator, but doctors say he didn't need surgery and hope to take him off the ventilator by Thursday.

Family—including Salman Khan—and close friends like Sanjay Dutt have been visiting him as doctors keep a close watch.