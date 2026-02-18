Salim Khan, Bollywood veteran, on ventilator; family, friends visit him
Bollywood legend Salim Khan, 90, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after a minor brain hemorrhage; doctors noted his blood pressure was high on admission.
He's currently stable in the ICU and on a ventilator, but doctors say he didn't need surgery and hope to take him off the ventilator by Thursday.
Family—including Salman Khan—and close friends like Sanjay Dutt have been visiting him as doctors keep a close watch.
Salim-Javed duo's impact on Hindi cinema
Salim Khan is half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo that changed Bollywood forever.
Alongside Javed Akhtar, he wrote classics like Sholay and Deewar and helped redefine mainstream Hindi storytelling, introducing the "Angry Young Man" persona.
If you love epic Bollywood blockbusters or action-packed dramas, chances are you've felt his influence—even if you didn't know it!