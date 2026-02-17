Salim Khan in ICU; Salman, family spotted outside hospital
Entertainment
Legendary Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with a blood clot.
Salman Khan and several family members rushed to be with him.
Thankfully, his condition is said to be stable, even though he's in the ICU.
Fans wish for Salim's speedy recovery
Salman was seen leaving the hospital with security while other family members—including Salma, Helen, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita, and grandsons—joined in for support.
Fans have been flooding social media with good wishes for Salim's speedy recovery.
As one half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo behind classics like Sholay and Deewaar, his legacy clearly means a lot to many.