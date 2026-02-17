Salim Khan in ICU; Salman, family spotted outside hospital

Fans wish for Salim's speedy recovery

Salman was seen leaving the hospital with security while other family members—including Salma, Helen, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita, and grandsons—joined in for support.

Fans have been flooding social media with good wishes for Salim's speedy recovery.

As one half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo behind classics like Sholay and Deewaar, his legacy clearly means a lot to many.