Salim Khan is improving, says son Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Khan says his father, legendary writer Salim Khan, is "better now" and "improving" after his recent health scare.
The 90-year-old was hospitalized in Mumbai last month following a minor brain hemorrhage and blood clot.
Salim was on ventilator as precaution
Salim Khan was admitted on February 17 after the hemorrhage and clot. Doctors ran tests (DSA), but thankfully no surgery was needed.
Because of his age, he was put on a ventilator as a precaution, but Dr. Jalil Parkar shared that he's stable and could be off the ventilator soon.
Family has asked for privacy
Salman Khan and other family members have been by his side at the hospital. Bollywood friends like Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan also visited to show support.
The family has asked for privacy while Salim recovers. Javed Akhtar mentioned he's able to sit up and talk, which is a good sign.