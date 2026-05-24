Salmaan and Hegde share 'DQ41' mountain BTS photos after wrap
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde just finished a major filming schedule for their upcoming Telugu romance drama, currently called DQ41.
The team dropped some behind-the-scenes photos on X, showing everyone bundled up in thermals while shooting key scenes in the mountains.
'DQ41' to release in 5 languages
Pooja gave fans a peek at the misty green location on Instagram, thanking Dulquer for a morning coffee and calling the views "The views are complementary."
The film, directed by newcomer Ravi Nelakuditi, features Ramya Krishnan, Dheekshith Shetty, and Jagapathi Babu.
DQ41 is set in Andhra Pradesh and will release in five languages. Stay tuned: an official title announcement is coming soon!