Salmaan and Hegde share 'DQ41' mountain BTS photos after wrap

'DQ41' to release in 5 languages

Pooja gave fans a peek at the misty green location on Instagram, thanking Dulquer for a morning coffee and calling the views "The views are complementary."

The film, directed by newcomer Ravi Nelakuditi, features Ramya Krishnan, Dheekshith Shetty, and Jagapathi Babu.

DQ41 is set in Andhra Pradesh and will release in five languages. Stay tuned: an official title announcement is coming soon!