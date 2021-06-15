Home / News / Entertainment News / Salman, Farhan, Zoya to produce documentary on Salim-Javed
Salman, Farhan, Zoya to produce documentary on Salim-Javed

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 05:00 pm
'Angry Young Men' will be directed by Namrata Rao

The story behind the formidable writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar will be brought to the screen in a documentary produced by their children, superstar Salman Khan, actor Farhan Akhtar, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Titled Angry Young Men, the documentary will be directed by Namrata Rao, known for her work as an editor on movies such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Kahaani.

In this article
Joint venture

It will capture the magical era that Salim-Javed created

The documentary will be produced as a joint venture under three banners -- Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films; Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment; and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films. "The project will capture the magic of the era that Salim-Javed together created," read a statement from the producers.

Status

Their films spoke to the masses

Known as Salim-Javed, the duo revolutionized Indian cinema in the 1970s, with their films like Zanjeer, Sholay, and Deewar, which spoke to the masses. They are credited for reinventing the Bollywood blockbuster format through their films, playing to the gallery but also chronicling the angst of their times. The duo was also noted for being the first Indian screenwriters to achieve star status.

Details

Documentary's title refers to 'angry young' hero the duo created

After collaborating on 22 Bollywood films as well as two Kannada films, the duo decided to split in 1982. The title of the documentary, Angry Young Men, refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s, which became a cinematic representation of the era and also gave birth to Amitabh Bachchan's stardom.

