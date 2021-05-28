Salman Khan did sue KRK, but not for 'Radhe' review

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 28, 2021, 01:07 pm

Salman's suit targets defamatory comments, not KRK's infamous 'Radhe' review

Earlier this week, actor/critic Kamaal R Khan revealed that Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against him for his unfavorable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, contrary to Khan's claims, Salman's legal team has clarified that the review had nothing to do with the suit. In fact, it was the "defamatory allegations" made by the defendant that irked the superstar.

Counter

This is what Salman's legal team had to say

As reported earlier, DSK Legal, law firm representing Salman, had appealed for an urgent hearing on the matter yesterday. After the said hearing, the team released a statement. "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect."

Quote

Allegations of 'fraud, manipulation, money laundering' led to the suit

The statement added that it was because of "defamatory allegations" made by Khan, like saying the superstar is "corrupt, that he and his brand "Being Human" are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits (sic)," that the case was slapped. These claims made "consistently over several months" were "clearly" done to "draw attention to himself."

Ending?

KRK reportedly agreed to not post defamatory remarks on Salman

The note, however, mentioned that Khan's lawyer had said in court that he won't share "remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff (Salman) on social media till next date." "The Hon'ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan's lawyer," it concluded. So, is this the end of the battle? There's a big doubt.

Promise break?

KRK shows no improvement though, his tweets are still raging

Because, Khan doesn't seem to be keeping his promise. His tirade on Twitter continued even after the hearing, where he maintained that DSK lawyers were lying about the case not being about the review. He's now asking others to vote whether his review was indeed defamatory. Khan has also been constantly tweeting about the legal notice. Is he feeling honored?

Another review

What did Salim Khan say about his son's film, 'Radhe'?

Tracing back, the critic had also dragged Salman's father urging him to make the superstar drop the case. While the story-writer didn't do that, he did take a minute to review Radhe. And he has panned it, calling the movie "not great," but "commercial cinema has a responsibility so that every stakeholder can profit," Salim Khan shared candidly with Dainik Bhaskar. Brutal father, eh?