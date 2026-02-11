Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh receive threats; Lawrence Bishnoi gang suspected
Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh have received threats demanding crores in ransom.
Singh got a threatening WhatsApp voice note in February 2026 that police suspect could be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, while a close relative of Khan, who also works in the film industry as an actor, received an extortion email whose sender claimed to be associated with the Bishnoi gang.
These threats are part of a recent wave targeting celebrities.
Security around Singh has been increased
The threats followed a shooting at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home in early February 2026, where five shots were fired—police suspect the Bishnoi gang was involved.
Security around Singh has been increased, and police are using tech surveillance to track down those behind the threats.
Five suspects linked to the Shetty shooting have been arrested, but key gang member Shubham Lonkar is still on the run.
Investigations into these high-profile cases are ongoing.