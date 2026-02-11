Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh receive threats; Lawrence Bishnoi gang suspected

Security around Singh has been increased

The threats followed a shooting at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home in early February 2026, where five shots were fired—police suspect the Bishnoi gang was involved.

Security around Singh has been increased, and police are using tech surveillance to track down those behind the threats.

Five suspects linked to the Shetty shooting have been arrested, but key gang member Shubham Lonkar is still on the run.

Investigations into these high-profile cases are ongoing.