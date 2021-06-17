Salman Khan-Raj Kumar Gupta's project to be a biopic?

Salman Khan to star in his first biopic after 32 years in the industry?

Yesterday it was reported that Salman Khan is in talks to do a film that will be helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Recent reports suggest that this will be a biopic, and will be the first film of this kind for the Dabangg star in his 32-year-long illustrious career. Khan will be taking up this project after finishing Tiger 3 and other commitments.

'Based on the life of Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik'

According to a source close to the development, "It's based on the life of Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik. He's famously called Black Tiger and is regarded as India's best spy ever." "Raj Kumar Gupta has been researching on his life for the last five years and he has finally managed to lock a screenplay that does justice to his achievements and legacy," they added.

Khan has agreed to do the project, says source

Khan, according to the source, has given his nod to the project and it will be the first time for him slipping into a real-life character. The source added that, "It's set in the era of '70s and '80s, and apart from researching on the life of Ravindra Kaushik, Gupta and his team have also done extensive research to recreate that era."

The actor has played a spy in the 'Tiger' franchise

Portraying a real character might be new for Khan, but he has considerable experience playing a spy in the Tiger franchise. He's a RA&W agent in Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, which he reprised in Tiger Zinda Hai, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. A third installment is in the offing, with shoot ready to be resumed soon. It also stars Katrina Kaif.

Khan has been embroiled in an ugly battle with KRK

Apart from his professional engagements, Khan is also making headlines for being embroiled in an ugly legal battle with actor/"film-critic" Kamaal R Khan. KRK alleged that the case has been slapped because of his poor reviews for Radhe, but Khan's legal team refuted those claims. Recently, when Zee Studios reported a Rs. 95cr loss due to Radhe, KRK took 'credit' for that as well.