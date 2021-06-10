Salman Khan's fans post tasteless comments to insult Sofia Hayat

Sofia Hayat slams Salman Khan, his fans abuse her online

A couple of days back, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat created quite a storm by slamming Salman Khan. In a long Instagram post, she had said that she "chose not to appear on stage on BB final next to Salman because my morality and truth is stronger than my ego." And now, unsurprisingly, his fans are getting back at her, posting abusive messages.

'He releases on Eid, profiting from a spiritual day'

It all started when Hayat wrote, "He releases on Eid, using the religious festivity as a promotional day, profiting from a spiritual day." "He also releases the same clichéd story lines... same clichéd girl meets boy story, (always using a younger model each time, isn't it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?)" a part of it read.

Haven't I seen all of this before, Hayat on 'Radhe'

The Jonathan Creek actor further wrote, "His audiences have clearly grown and are fed up with the same regurgitated story lines that are quite clearly brain numbing, even watching the trailer of Radhe, I thought, haven't I seen all of this before?"

Here is what she posted about Khan and 'Radhe'

Not surprised that Salmans fans speak like this: Hayat

Her sharp comments naturally irked the fans of the Dabangg superstar, who abused her and called her derogatory names. Hayat shared some screenshots, and wrote, "The language of Salman Khan fans. My fan never speak like this..they kniw what I am about." "I am not surprised that Salmans fans speak like this. We are what we listen to, watch and read," she continued.

Khan fans called Hayat 'fat aunty,' she retorts 'nice language'

KRK expresses his support to Hayat, calls her 'brave'

After Hayat posted her comments, actor/reviewer Kamaal R Khan or KRK, who's also at loggerheads with Khan, came out in her support. He wrote, "You are a brave girl @sofiahayat! Keep it up!" To note, the Wanted actor has slammed a case on KRK, which the latter claims is due to the poor review he gave Radhe, but Khan's legal team has refuted this.

KRK also praised Vivek Oberoi for speaking 'pure truth' recently

KRK also had heaped praises on Vivek Oberoi, amid his legal battle with Khan. Oberoi, in a recent interview slammed Bollywood, saying, "It doesn't recognize its flaws as an industry and suffers from Ostrich syndrome." Referring to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, he added, "Last year, there was a major tragedy. Then also nobody wanted to acknowledge that there's something systematically wrong (in the industry)."