Sampat returns to stage with Kher in 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjane'
Entertainment
Swaroop Sampat, known for Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and movies like Uri, is back on stage after more than two decades.
She stars alongside Anupam Kher in Jaane Pehchaane Anjane, which kicked off in Mumbai and heads to Delhi's Kamani Auditorium from May 22-24.
Play explores loneliness and companionship
Jaane Pehchaane Anjane follows four characters (a widow, a widower, a young paying guest, and a woman facing midlife separation) as they navigate loneliness and companionship.
After years away pursuing a Ph.D. in drama's role in developing life skills for children with learning disabilities, Sampat says returning to theater feels revitalizing.
The play will also tour the US and Canada later this year.