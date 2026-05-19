Sampat returns to stage with Kher in 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjane'

Play explores loneliness and companionship

Jaane Pehchaane Anjane follows four characters (a widow, a widower, a young paying guest, and a woman facing midlife separation) as they navigate loneliness and companionship.

After years away pursuing a Ph.D. in drama's role in developing life skills for children with learning disabilities, Sampat says returning to theater feels revitalizing.

The play will also tour the US and Canada later this year.