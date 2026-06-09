Sana admits misleading shots in 'Peddi' and cuts Kapoor scenes
Entertainment
Director Buchi Babu Sana has cut some scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor in his new film Peddi after viewers and women's groups called parts of her romantic storyline disrespectful.
Sana admitted that "a few shots turned misleading" and said, "We have taken corrective measures to remove them."
Peddi, which released on June 4, is getting noticed for its focus on rural sports talent.
'Peddi' explores geography shaping talent
Inspired by a fisherman from Uppada and the Khelo India movement, Peddi tells the story of hidden strength in rural communities.
With Shiva Rajkumar playing a role and Boman Irani as a skeptic, the film explores how geography shapes talent.
Actor Ram Charan saw it as an inspiring sports drama connecting rural India with the bigger national picture.