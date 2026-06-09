Sana admits misleading shots in 'Peddi' and cuts Kapoor scenes Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Director Buchi Babu Sana has cut some scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor in his new film Peddi after viewers and women's groups called parts of her romantic storyline disrespectful.

Sana admitted that "a few shots turned misleading" and said, "We have taken corrective measures to remove them."

Peddi, which released on June 4, is getting noticed for its focus on rural sports talent.