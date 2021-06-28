Amid mixed reactions, Satyajit Ray's son opens up about 'Ray'

Sandip said he will form his opinion about 'Ray' only as an individual

As the Netflix anthology of four short films based on the stories by Satyajit Ray has evoked mixed reactions from viewers, Satyajit Ray's son Sandip said he would soon watch the films to have his own opinion. The anthology that released in Ray's centenary year has Srijit Mukherji's Forget Me Not and Bahrupiya, Abhishek Chaubey's Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, and Vasan Bala's Spotlight.

Opinion

I had consented to Netflix using the four stories: Sandip

Sandip said he has watched the promo of the film but it was important to see an entire work to form one's own opinion Sandip, who has helmed several feature films on Satyajit Ray's popular fictional sleuth Feluda, told that he had given consent to the international OTT platform Netflix to use four stories of his father for the anthology.

Project

Will form an opinion only as an individual: Sandip

However, he didn't want to be kept in the loop about scripting, narration style, and adaptation as that was the prerogative of the concerned directors assigned to the project. "I will soon see all the four works to have my own opinion but I will form that opinion only as an individual," Sandip said.

Interest

Important to retain interest of young adolescents: Sandip

Sandip said, "I am hearing both praises and criticisms and that is quite natural for any work of art, including something adapted from the works of a personality like Satyajit Ray." He, however, commented during a conversation that since a large section of the readers of these short stories were young adolescents, it was important to retain their interest in the films.

Criticism

I was ready for criticism from 'purist readers': Srijit

Srijit had recently said in a media interview that he was ready for criticism from a section of "purist readers especially Bengalis who may not be ready for any tinkering with Satyajit Ray's stories' narrative." However, he added that he knew there will be many others who will be engrossed as the plot will progress.