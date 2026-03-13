Sangram Singh on Badshah's 'Tateeree': 'Such songs shouldn't be made' Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Wrestler and MMA fighter Sangram Singh has spoken up against Badshah's Haryanvi track Tateeree, saying, "I strongly believe such songs should not be made."

The song, dropped earlier in March 2026, is facing backlash for lyrics that allegedly objectify women and minors.

Haryana police have filed an FIR under the Indecent Representation of Women Act.