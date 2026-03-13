Sangram Singh on Badshah's 'Tateeree': 'Such songs shouldn't be made'
Wrestler and MMA fighter Sangram Singh has spoken up against Badshah's Haryanvi track Tateeree, saying, "I strongly believe such songs should not be made."
The song, dropped earlier in March 2026, is facing backlash for lyrics that allegedly objectify women and minors.
Haryana police have filed an FIR under the Indecent Representation of Women Act.
Badshah apologizes, pulls song amid backlash
After a video surfaced of schoolgirls dancing to Tateeree on a bus, complaints poured in.
The Haryana Women's Commission has summoned Badshah for a hearing in Panipat (date not specified in this source).
Responding to criticism, Badshah apologized as a "son of Haryana" and pulled the song from all platforms.
Singh prefers old-school music
Singh is a well-known wrestler and MMA fighter, known for his clean image, especially after his stint on Bigg Boss.
He prefers old-school music legends like Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar over today's rap scene.