Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ketan Mehta collaborate for 'Jai Somnath'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali just revealed his next big project, "Jai Somnath," teaming up with director Ketan Mehta.

The film will bring to life the dramatic 1026 attack on Gujarat's Somnath Temple by Mahmud of Ghazni—a story about survival and spirit that still resonates a thousand years later.

Expect it in theaters in 2027.