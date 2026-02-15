Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ketan Mehta collaborate for 'Jai Somnath'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali just revealed his next big project, "Jai Somnath," teaming up with director Ketan Mehta.
The film will bring to life the dramatic 1026 attack on Gujarat's Somnath Temple by Mahmud of Ghazni—a story about survival and spirit that still resonates a thousand years later.
Expect it in theaters in 2027.
Significance of the story and why it needs to be told
"Jai Somnath" isn't just another historical drama—it marks the 1,000th anniversary of the temple's destruction and its later restoration.
With Mehta's track record for powerful historical films and Bhansali's eye for spectacle, this movie aims to make history feel real and relevant for a new generation.