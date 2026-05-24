Sanon hails 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' trailer Entertainment May 24, 2026

The trailer for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai just dropped, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde.

Kriti Sanon hyped it up on Instagram as a "crazy hilarious ride" and praised Varun Dhawan in her Instagram story.

The film, set to hit theaters June 5, 2026, is also getting buzz from Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar.