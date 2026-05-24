Sanon hails 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' trailer
Entertainment
The trailer for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai just dropped, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde.
Kriti Sanon hyped it up on Instagram as a "crazy hilarious ride" and praised Varun Dhawan in her Instagram story.
The film, set to hit theaters June 5, 2026, is also getting buzz from Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar.
Dhawan calls film a family entertainer
Directed by David Dhawan, who's known for his classic comedies, this movie brings together a lively cast including Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, and more.
David Dhawan calls it a true family entertainer packed with laughs, music, and heart.
Producer Ramesh Taurani promises plenty of romance and high energy to keep everyone hooked.