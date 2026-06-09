Santoshi directs Deol in retitled 'Batwara 1947' due August 14

Motion poster features Deol amid Partition

The motion poster opens with the line, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage," setting a powerful vibe.

You see burning buildings, a torn map, and Deol running beside a steam train, ending with him holding a torch.

The movie is adapted from Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamya E Nai, reuniting Santoshi and Deol after classics like Ghayal.

The cast features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.