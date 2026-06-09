Santoshi directs Deol in retitled 'Batwara 1947' due August 14
Sunny Deol's next big film has changed its title from Lahore 1947 to Batwara 1947.
The fresh announcement dropped with a striking motion poster that leans into the film's themes of courage and displacement during Partition.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it's set to hit theaters on August 14, 2026.
Motion poster features Deol amid Partition
The motion poster opens with the line, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage," setting a powerful vibe.
You see burning buildings, a torn map, and Deol running beside a steam train, ending with him holding a torch.
The movie is adapted from Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamya E Nai, reuniting Santoshi and Deol after classics like Ghayal.
The cast features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.