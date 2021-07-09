Home / News / Entertainment News / Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to star in remake of 'HIT'
Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to star in remake of 'HIT'

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 04:37 pm
Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to star in remake of 'HIT'
Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao set to feature in remake of Telugu film 'HIT'

Actor Sanya Malhotra on Friday said she will feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster HIT. The 2020 cop thriller HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, is the story of a policeman who is on the trail of a missing woman. The Hindi remake is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon. Here are more details.

In this article
Remake

Malhotra is excited to work alongside Rao

Malhotra said she has seen the original Telugu film and found it to be an interesting and intriguing story "that deserves a mass audience." "I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes... I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj (Rao)," she said.

Instagram Post

Malhotra took to social media to make the announcement

Details

Sailesh Kolanu will direct the Hindi version, too

HIT, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead, was directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who will also helm the Hindi version. Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore are producing this project. Meanwhile, Malhotra has been garnering praise for her performances in the recently released Pagglait and Ludo. Both the films were released on Netflix in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Upcoming projects

Malhotra to also star SRK's home prodcution 'Love Hostel'

29-year-old Malhotra will star next in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and produced by Karan Johar. She will also appear in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming home production Love Hostel, along with Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey. To note, the actor made her debut in 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal that also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'NDA' review: Billie Eilish tackles ill-effects of fame, racing cars

Latest News

Sensex drops 183 points; Nifty slips below 15,700 points

Business

These Royal Enfield bikes have become costlier by Rs. 8,400

Auto

PM Modi chairs top-level meet on coronavirus, oxygen availability

India

'State of Siege: Temple Attack' thrills but dramatics kill vibe

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon final, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova: Statistical preview

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Vin Diesel-starrer 'F9' to release in India on August 5

Entertainment

Are Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan calling their second son 'Jeh'?

Entertainment

'NDA' review: Billie Eilish tackles ill-effects of fame, racing cars

Entertainment

Nine films, nine emotions: 'Navarasa' coming to Netflix this August

Entertainment

Netflix is ready to serve 'Red Notice' on November 12

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics