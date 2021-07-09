Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao to star in remake of 'HIT'

Actor Sanya Malhotra on Friday said she will feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster HIT. The 2020 cop thriller HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, is the story of a policeman who is on the trail of a missing woman. The Hindi remake is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon. Here are more details.

Malhotra is excited to work alongside Rao

Malhotra said she has seen the original Telugu film and found it to be an interesting and intriguing story "that deserves a mass audience." "I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes... I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj (Rao)," she said.

Malhotra took to social media to make the announcement

Sailesh Kolanu will direct the Hindi version, too

HIT, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead, was directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who will also helm the Hindi version. Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore are producing this project. Meanwhile, Malhotra has been garnering praise for her performances in the recently released Pagglait and Ludo. Both the films were released on Netflix in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Malhotra to also star SRK's home prodcution 'Love Hostel'

29-year-old Malhotra will star next in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and produced by Karan Johar. She will also appear in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming home production Love Hostel, along with Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey. To note, the actor made her debut in 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal that also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Sakshi Tanwar.