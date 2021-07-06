Is Sara Ali Khan doing another Aanand L Rai venture?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 06:30 pm

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film, 'Atrangi Re', is directed by Aanand L Rai

If reports are to be believed, Sara Ali Khan has been signed for another Aanand L Rai's movie, Nakhrewali, which would be her second project with the filmmaker. Khan's upcoming film, Atrangi Re is her first Rai venture, which stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush too. It was set to release on Valentine's Day, but the ongoing pandemic postponed it to August 6.

Details

'Nakhrewali' is 'going to be an out-and-out entertainer'

Whether Rai will direct this film or not isn't known yet, but he is surely backing it. A source close to the development informed about Khan playing the "titular role" in the film, which will be produced by Rai. The source also said that Nakhrewali "is definitely going to be an out-and-out entertainer." Going by the movie's title, it seems to be a comedy-drama.

About

'Audience will see an outstanding outcome' with 'Atrangi Re'

Before Nakhrewali, we will see Khan in Atrangi Re. Talking about the film, the source told the daily, "The duo (Khan and Rai) enjoyed working on their first project. The audience will get to see an outstanding outcome once the film comes out." With a stellar cast and a renowned director, the movie is expected to tell an emotional story.

Quote

Movie is the actors' 'emotional journey,' Rai once said

The film's script is said to be promising, as Kumar said "yes" within 10 minutes. Talking about the cast, Rai once shared, "I don't see casting as a task you need to pull off. I look for partners who are as emotionally charged as me on the journey." "All my characters are 'funnily weird' and it's their emotional journey," he further added.

Instagram Post

Check out Khan's post here about shoot wrap

Projects

Khan will also appear in a sci-fi superhero drama

In March, Khan had announced that Atrangi Re shooting wrapped up. She shared five pictures from the sets and posted some heartfelt words about her experience working with the cast and crew. Even the photos delivered the emotions that she went through during the shooting of her upcoming flick. Apart from this, Khan will also appear in The Immortal Ashwatthama, along with Vicky Kaushal.