Saroj Khan's biopic: These actresses can be considered to lead

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 06:29 pm

Recently, it was reported that a biopic on the life of late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan is in the works. A law firm has published a public notice in newspapers, announcing the same. While the maker of the planned film remains anonymous, we are all in for a movie on Khan's vibrant life. Hence, we have compiled the best possible choices to portray her.

Obvious choice

Madhuri has got it all: Looks, acting chops, dancing flair

We will begin with the most dependable option, Madhuri Dixit. Makers aim to document the late choreographer's "struggles, events, and incidents about her life." So, who'll be better suited to play a multi-layered character if not the 53-year-old actress? Also, their rapport was fire! The duo has given us superhits like Ek Do Teen and Dola Re Dola, while working extensively in the 1990s.

Second choice

Vidya Balan: Her 'adaakari' reminds us of the late choreographer

Moving on, Vidya Balan also feels like an apt choice. She certainly has the ability to lead a movie on her own, The Dirty Picture stands testimony, her expressions are also to die for! Did you know the veteran choreographer had openly appreciated the Kahaani actress's expression in the song Pal Pal (Lage Raho Munnabhai)? She had even wished to make Balan dance once!

Third alternative

Khan brought out Raveen Tandon's best in iconic dance numbers

Raveena Tandon also had the opportunity to train under Khan and impressed us with her dancing prowess in iconic songs like Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 movie Mohra. If any actress matched Govinda's freestyle and fluid expressions, it was Tandon. They worked together in iconic numbers like Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare.

Fourth option

Perfect choice: Meenakshi Seshadri can make this her comeback vehicle

Meenakshi Seshadri. Sounds promising, right? The actress ruled Bollywood through the 1980s-90s in Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Apart from being a skilled actor, she's also a gifted dancer. After leaving the cine world, Seshadri settled in the US. But her association with the art remained intact as she runs a dance academy there. For her comeback, Khan's biopic would be a perfect fit.