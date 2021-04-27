'Satyameva Jayate-2' release gets postponed, avoids Eid clash with 'Radhe'

John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is the latest to postpone its release amid the second wave of COVID-19. The film was to release on Eid (May 13).

With this, the vigilante actioner avoids the box-office clash with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The Prabhu Deva-directorial will be releasing simultaneously in theaters and digital platforms, the first Bollywood film to do so.

'Our film will now release on a later date'

According to a report by Mid-Day, director Milap Zaveri and producers Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar have decided to put on hold the scheduled release.

The makers confirmed the development by issuing a joint statement saying, "In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film will now release on a later date."

Details

The film was delayed due to COVID-19 last year too

To note, the film is the sequel to 2018 action thriller Satyameva Jayate, which showed a cop chasing a vigilante killer, who had taken law in his hands.

It was first supposed to release on October 2, 2020, but had to be pushed due to the pandemic and related restrictions.

The shoot also had to be stopped and was completed this year in February.

OTT release

His last, 'Mumbai Saga,' will come to OTT today

Abraham's last film Mumbai Saga, which released in March, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today, i.e., April 27.

The Sanjay Gupta-directorial also starred Emraan Hashmi and had earned mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

His co-stars in the film include Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Anjana Sukhani.

Information

Abraham helped 'Sanam Teri Kasam' star Rane bag a film

In another news related to the Jism actor, Abraham reportedly has helped newcomer Harshvardhan Rane to bag an action-thriller that will go on floors by 2021-end.

He confirmed the same saying, "I suggested Harsh, as he has the perfect balance to be serious player in the action genre. He'll blow everyone away."

Notably, Rane will also star in one of Abraham's own productions.