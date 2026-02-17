Savannah Guthrie's mom, 84, missing; believed to be abducted
NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie is facing a family emergency after her 84-year-old mom, Nancy, was reported missing and is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson home after disappearing the night of January 31-February 1.
The family had dropped Nancy off the night before, but by early morning the doorbell camera was disconnected.
When she missed church the next day, they knew something was wrong.
Police have found blood on the porch
Police found blood on Nancy's porch and security footage of a masked man tampering with her doorbell camera—he wore an Ozark Trail backpack and Walmart clothes.
The FBI recovered male DNA from a glove found nearby and is checking it in their database; all members of the Guthrie family have been cleared as suspects.
Ransom notes demanding Bitcoin were discovered, including one fake that led to an arrest in California.
Savannah shared a heartfelt video plea: "It is never too late to do the right thing."
The FBI is offering $100,000 for tips as the search is in its first week.