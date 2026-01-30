Savukku Shankar's bail conditions not changed by Supreme Court
YouTuber Savukku Shankar, arrested last month for assault and extortion, will stay out on interim bail after the Supreme Court backed the Madras High Court's decision.
The High Court had let him out for 12 weeks because of his heart problems and frequent police arrests, calling it an "abuse of process of law."
On January 30, the top court said no to changing these bail conditions.
He was told not to talk about the case
Shankar got bail after his mom told the court about his serious health issues like cardiac ailments and diabetes. But he was told not to talk about the case or contact anyone involved.
Even so, he allegedly posted videos and reels online; the High Court noted the mobile phone was alleged to have been used to threaten the complainant and had been publicly displayed.
The High Court directed a fresh medical checkup at a government hospital, a direction the Supreme Court supported, and the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a separate plea seeking return of his phone and unsealing of his office, asking him to approach the magistrate.
For now, all original bail restrictions still stand.