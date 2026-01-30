Savukku Shankar's bail conditions not changed by Supreme Court

He was told not to talk about the case

Shankar got bail after his mom told the court about his serious health issues like cardiac ailments and diabetes. But he was told not to talk about the case or contact anyone involved.

Even so, he allegedly posted videos and reels online; the High Court noted the mobile phone was alleged to have been used to threaten the complainant and had been publicly displayed.

The High Court directed a fresh medical checkup at a government hospital, a direction the Supreme Court supported, and the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a separate plea seeking return of his phone and unsealing of his office, asking him to approach the magistrate.

For now, all original bail restrictions still stand.