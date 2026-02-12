SC: 'Ghooskhor Pandat' title could offend people, change it
The Supreme Court said it would not allow the release of Netflix's new film unless the title is changed, saying the title could offend some groups.
"Ghooskhor" means bribery and "Pandat" is often used for Brahmins.
The court questioned, "Why should you denigrate a section of society by using such a title. This is against morality and public order."
Netflix agreed to change the title
After backlash and protests, Netflix told the Delhi High Court they'll change the film's name and pull all old promos.
With that, the court disposed of the petition.
Title's meaning and protests
Neeraj Pandey, associated with the film, explained that "Pandat" was only meant as a character's nickname in this fictional cop drama—not to target any community.
Still, protests broke out in UP and MP, with effigies of filmmakers and actor Manoj Bajpayee being burned.