SC: 'Ghooskhor Pandat' title could offend people, change it Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

The Supreme Court said it would not allow the release of Netflix's new film unless the title is changed, saying the title could offend some groups.

"Ghooskhor" means bribery and "Pandat" is often used for Brahmins.

The court questioned, "Why should you denigrate a section of society by using such a title. This is against morality and public order."