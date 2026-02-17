SC upholds sentence of Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend in 2002 suicide case

Reddy has 4 weeks to surrender

Reddy was first sentenced to five years in jail in 2004, but this was later reduced to two years (with a bigger fine) by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Supreme Court has now dismissed his plea for acquittal and also rejected calls for a harsher sentence.

Medical evidence played a key role—doctors found no signs of assault or strangulation, countering some earlier allegations.

Reddy now has four weeks to surrender as ordered by the court.