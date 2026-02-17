SC upholds sentence of Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend in 2002 suicide case
The Supreme Court has told Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy to turn himself in after being convicted for abetting the suicide of Telugu actor Pratyusha, who died at 22 years old in 2002.
Her death came after her parents opposed her relationship with Reddy due to caste differences.
He was charged for both abetment and attempt to suicide.
Reddy has 4 weeks to surrender
Reddy was first sentenced to five years in jail in 2004, but this was later reduced to two years (with a bigger fine) by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
The Supreme Court has now dismissed his plea for acquittal and also rejected calls for a harsher sentence.
Medical evidence played a key role—doctors found no signs of assault or strangulation, countering some earlier allegations.
Reddy now has four weeks to surrender as ordered by the court.