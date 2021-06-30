Home / News / Entertainment News / Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her skincare line
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her skincare line

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 02:09 pm
Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to launch her skincare line
Scarlett Johansson launches her own skincare line

Scarlett Johansson is set to start her own skincare line, for which she has partnered with Kate Foster, an entrepreneur and beauty/fashion executive. According to reports, the actress hasn't revealed the name of her brand, but has "the goal of creating something true to me," and launch it next year. Meanwhile, the makers of Black Widow held a special screening on Tuesday in London.

In this article
Details

She was the face of L'Oréal Paris, Dolce & Gabbana

Johansson said that her mother's push "for self-care from my early teenage years" drove her for this endeavor, and that her brand will aim to "elevate clean, essential skincare." "This will be a brand for everyone who wants their skin to look its best with minimal effort," she informed. Earlier, the actress had modeled for L'Oréal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana's The One perfumes.

Finances

The Najafi Companies is helping the actress with this plan

Foster, on her part, informed that the actress had shared this plan with her two years ago. "It has been an incredible experience working alongside her. We're thrilled to have the partnership of The Najafi Companies to help the brand achieve its full potential," Foster added. The Najafi Companies is a capital market enterprise, founded by Jahm Najafi in 2002, based in Arizona.

Premiere

A special screening of 'Black Widow' was held in London

Apart from this, the 36-year-old is gearing up for the release of Black Widow. The much-awaited MCU flick was shown at London's Leicester Square, where fans turned up in their favorite superhero costumes. Florence Pugh (who plays Natasha Romanoff's sister), who attended the event, said, "The fact that people are possibly dressing up as Yelena and Natasha is so beautiful. I'm just really excited."

Project

Alongside skincare line, Johansson to also produce Disney movie

The Marriage Story actress will also turn producer for Disney's Tower of Terror movie, as per reports. She might star in it too. Being written by Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley, the movie is set to have a high-profile director, given that Johansson is a two-time Oscar nominee. Her production house, These Pictures, will back the project, along with Jonathan Lia.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sharat Saxena says actors too have shelf life in Bollywood

Latest News

Waiting period for Hyundai VENUE soars up to three months

Auto

AIFF to recommend Sunil Chhetri for Khel Ratna award

Sports

Government sets monthly limit of vaccine stocks for private hospitals

India

Heatwave grips Delhi as monsoon plays hide and seek

Delhi

UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: All that you need to know

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies due to cardiac arrest

Entertainment

Over 1,400 filmmakers-actors sign letter protesting proposed Cinematograph Act amendments

Entertainment

Prajakta Koli's documentary wins Daytime Emmy Awards, thanks Michelle Obama

Entertainment

'The Devil Wears Prada' turns 15: Some interesting, lesser-known facts

Entertainment

'Except for two songs,' the shooting of 'RRR' is done

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics