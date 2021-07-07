Is Scarlett Johansson expecting first child with husband Colin Jost?

Reports suggest Scarlett Johansson is going to be a mother for the second time

Actress Scarlett Johansson might be expecting her first child with her husband/Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, as per a report. The portal has quoted multiple anonymous sources, along with speculations behind ScarJo not attending several promotional events for her upcoming Marvel film, Black Widow. If this news holds ground, this will be her second child, after daughter Rose (6) with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Absence from 'Black Widow' promotions sparked rumors, sources later confirmed

A source told Page Six, "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled." "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile," told an "insider" to the portal. The report then talked about the star's "surprising" absence from several Black Widow promotional interviews/events, given she's the lead and the executive producer.

No official confirmation is here of course

Adding fuel to the fire has been Johansson's Zoom interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on June 22. While many stars choose to have wider frames, the Avengers actress was captured in a medium close-up shot (shoulders up). She was absent from events for the Marvel film in New York, Los Angeles, and London. No confirmation from Johansson or Jost has come.

Several stars have chosen to keep pregnancies low-key

And the confirmation might not even come, as many Hollywood celebrities have gone the hush-hush path in the recent past. Amber Heard announced a few days ago that she became a mother (reportedly via surrogacy) in April. Natalie Dormer of Game of Thrones-fame also revealed her daughter's birth months later. Stars like Emma Stone and Mindy Kaling have also kept their pregnancies low key.

Johansson and Jost got hitched in October last year

Now coming back to the J-J couple, the pair got married in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony. After meeting on the sets of SNL in 2006, romance rumors flew in 2017, after which the couple got engaged in May 2019. This will be Jost's first offspring. Separately, the Marriage Story actress was recently reported to be starting her own skincare line soon.