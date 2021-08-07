Disney calls Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' lawsuit 'orchestrated PR campaign'

Aug 07, 2021

Disney's attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, slammed Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit over Black Widow's hybrid release Saturday, calling it a highly "orchestrated PR campaign." The company said that there has been immense public pressure ever since the lawsuit. But, they refuse to crack under such pressure. Moreover, Petrocelli claims that the company has not stepped beyond anything mentioned in the contract. Let's explore the heated battle.

Conflict

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris stands in support of Johansson

The conflict reached its boiling point when SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris stood against Disney and in favor of the Black Widow star. Carteris slammed the company saying it should be "ashamed" of its action. The American actress further criticized Disney's "gendered tone" in its statement against Johansson. She claimed that there is no harm or indecency in asking the share of one's hard work.

Prejudice

Disney's actions against Johansson 'unreasonable and unjust,' says Carteris

Previously, Disney questioned Johansson's sympathy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Referring to the same, Carteris called out the company for being "unreasonable and unjust." She added, "Nobody in any field of work should fall victim to surprise reductions in expected compensation." Moreover, she directly pointed out Disney, saying such content companies should "compensate the performers whose art and artistry are responsible for the corporation's profits."

Disney's attacks

Carteris says such attacks have no place in society

Carteris further commented on Disney's actions, saying such attacks against women have no place in society and SAG-AFTRA will defend its members against bias. The actress, however, appreciated Johannson's fight. Referring to women like Johansson, Carteris said, "They are leaders and champions for economic justice." She added that she and other SAG-AFTRA members will continue to defend Johansson and many such victims like her.

Lawsuit

Petrocelli claims Johansson should have gone for arbitration

According to Variety's report, Petrocelli mocked Johansson's litigation, saying that the contract calls for the parties to go for "arbitration" rather than court. He missed the point that Johansson's contract was with Marvel and she went against Disney. However, her lawyer, John Berlinski, slammed Disney's initial statement saying it was a "bullying and misogynist personal attack." Let's see how long the Johansson-Disney battle continues.