Seth Rogen won't work with sexual abuse accused James Franco

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 11:37 am

Comedian Seth Rogen has finally acknowledged the sexual misconduct allegations made against his good friend and actor James Franco. Rogen made it clear that he has not worked with Franco since the news of the allegations broke in 2018. Although at that time, he did say that he would keep on working with Franco. Apparently, he has had a change of mind since then.

Apology

Rogen also apologized for his 2014 'SNL' monologue on Franco

The comedian-actor said that he despises abuse and would never cover up the actions of someone doing it. He also apologized for his Saturday Night Live monologue back in 2014, where he joked about Franco's fondness for young girls. "The truth is that I have not [worked with Franco] and I do not plan to right now (sic)," he told The Sunday Times.

Allegations

What are the allegations against Franco?

The allegations against Franco were first levelled by an ex-acting student, Sarah Tither-Kaplan. Kaplan said that she was asked to film an orgy scene with him, and several other women for The Long Home. According to her, Franco removed the protective guards commonly used to cover genitals and simulated oral sex on them. She and her co-stars were also reportedly told to be topless.

Settlement

The actor settled the sexual misconduct lawsuit this February

Subsequently, Franco settled the sexual misconduct lawsuit in February this year. The two women, Kaplan and one Toni Gaal, seemed to have dropped their claims against the actor. The terms of the deal are not known yet, but the settlement also cleared his production company Rabbit Bandini and business partners - Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis - of any involvement.

Latest allegations

However, there were fresh allegations soon after

Just a few weeks after the settlement, Franco was accused by actress Charlyne Yi of sexual misconduct and trying to bribe her to stay on a film. She starred alongside him in The Disaster Artist. Last month, the actress called Franco a "sexual predator" on her Instagram post. She also named Rogen and called him an "enabler." Is Rogen's reaction a fallout of this?

Instagram Post

Franco a 'sexual predator,' Rogen is 'enabler,' says actress