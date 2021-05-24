'Sex and the City' revival: Sara Ramirez joins, other details

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 24, 2021, 12:18 am

'Sex and the City' revival gaining traction, new actor joins cast

Sex and The City is officially making a comeback to the small screen. The revival of the original 1998 hit show will be called And Just Like That..., and will feature actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. No release date has been announced yet for the reboot of the iconic show, but the 10-episode series will premiere on HBO Max.

Cast

No Kim Cattrall, 'Grey's Anatomy' star to play non-binary comedian

The original cast will be joined by former Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez. Ramirez will portray a stand-up comedian in the show, who is non-binary and hosts a podcast on which Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. However, Canadian actress Kim Cattrall, who played audience favorite, sex-positive Samantha Jones in the previous series and subsequent films, will not be part of the revival.

Instagram Post

'I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now?'

Who's back?

Leading men will be back, famed costume designer not returning

All three of the original leading men, Chris Noth (Mr. Big), John Corbett (Aiden), and David Eigenberg (Steve), will be reprising their roles for the reboot. "Viewers will definitely see Big, Aiden, and Steve," a senior production source confirmed to Daily Mail. However, Patricia Field, the designer responsible for Parker's iconic wardrobe, won't be returning, as she's currently busy with Emily in Paris.

Story

The new story will have a COVID-19 twist, but obvious

The reboot will see the continuing journey of the women, who are now in their 50s, and the story revolving around the changing dynamics of love and friendship. Of course, the revival won't be complete without a mention of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. "[COVID-19 will] obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in (sic)," Parker had said.

Show

The original show had a big impact on pop-culture

The original Sex and the City show aired on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The show followed the lives of four best friends, namely Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Nixon), Jones (Cattrall), and Charlotte York (Davis), living their best lives in New York City. It became a pop-culture staple and won seven Emmy Awards and eight Golden Globe Awards.

Films

'Sex and the City' movies, however, were not well-received

The movies centering around the show however weren't well-received. The first one released in 2008 to mixed reviews with many calling it a half-hearted effort. In 2010, its sequel Sex and the City 2 released and critics termed it racist and blatantly anti-Muslim. Both films were able to generate box-office buzz though. The first film earned over $415mn and the sequel earned $294mn worldwide.