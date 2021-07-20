'Sex Education' season three teaser: It's everything 'new' for Moordale

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 01:01 pm

'Sex Education' season three releases this fall

The wait is finally over! Netflix's most anticipated teen dramedy, Sex Education season three, is here with its exploding teaser. We do already know who the old faces are. But do you know who the new ones are? This time, there has been a lot of progress and changes in the story. Let's explore all that's to come in the new school year.

Teaser

Cast members say why to 'choose Moordale' over others

The first official (quirky) advertisement for Laurie Nunn's drama shows a new headmistress, and "new uniform." Also, armed with a "new attitude," Moordale Secondary has evolved itself nicely. Cast members in the trailer speak loud of why to "Choose Moordale" and enroll for a bright future. Does that hint there will be a lot of new faces in this new school year? Obviously yes!

Instagram Post

Check out the official teaser of 'Sex Education' season three

Synopsis

What to expect for the new school year?

Insecure Otis is "having casual sex," Eric and Adam's relationship is official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, the new headteacher, Hope, takes over from Mr. Groff "to get the school back on track." "Aimee discovers feminism and Jackson gets a crush," whereas, lost voicemail continues. The synopsis says to "prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and Madam Groff."

Cast members

Take a close look at the fresh faces

The new headmistress of Moordale

We are well aware of all the old faces, and each one of them is coming back to the show. Along with them, the new faces signed in are Jemima Kirke as Hope, Moordale's headmistress; Jason Issacs as Peter Groff, Mr. Groff's successful and modest elder brother; Dua Saleh as Cal, Moordale's non-binary student; and Indra Ove as Anna, foster mother of Elsie.

Release

'Sex Education' season three drops on September 17

Otis and Eric exploring the new Moordale

Besides Nunn, the teen comedy drama has been executive produced by Ben Taylor and Jamie Campbell. Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo have directed this edition. Eleven is producing the series. Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright comprise the writing team, with Jodie Mitchell providing additional inputs. Sex Education will drop its third installment on Friday, September 17, 2021. Stay tuned!