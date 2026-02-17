'Seyon' teaser out: Sivakarthikeyan's role evokes Kamal Haasan's 'Virumaandi' character

Crew and cast of the film

Directed and written by Sivakumar Murugesan, Seyon brings together a talented crew—Santhosh Narayanan on music, Vivek Vijayakumar behind the camera, and San Lokesh handling editing.

Sharing the teaser, Sivakarthikeyan said it's "For those who admire me, for those who love me, for those who think about me more than I think about myself, for my fans, for my brothers and sisters," marking his second team-up with Raaj Kamal Films after Amaran.