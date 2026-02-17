'Seyon' teaser out: Sivakarthikeyan's role evokes Kamal Haasan's 'Virumaandi' character
Sivakarthikeyan just dropped the teaser for his new film Seyon on his 41st birthday, giving fans another look at this intense rural action drama.
The teaser sets the stage with festival chaos, police investigations, and Sivakarthikeyan in a fierce, trance-like role that many have noted evokes or nods to Kamal Haasan's iconic Virumaandi character.
Seyon is set to hit theaters worldwide in October 2026.
Crew and cast of the film
Directed and written by Sivakumar Murugesan, Seyon brings together a talented crew—Santhosh Narayanan on music, Vivek Vijayakumar behind the camera, and San Lokesh handling editing.
Sharing the teaser, Sivakarthikeyan said it's "For those who admire me, for those who love me, for those who think about me more than I think about myself, for my fans, for my brothers and sisters," marking his second team-up with Raaj Kamal Films after Amaran.