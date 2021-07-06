Serious ailments, no considerable work has left Shagufta Ali broke

'Sasural Simar Ka' actress Shagufta Ali is in desperate need of aid, work

Veteran film/TV actress Shagufta Ali revealed she has been going through a financial crunch - she hasn't had any considerable projects for the past four years. She has several health complications and her 73-year-old mother and cousin's daughter are dependent on her. Cine and TV Artistes' Association had reached out to help, but she refused as it "wasn't sufficient for any kind of thing."

Ali has multiple health complications; sold her car and jewelry

The 54-year-old actress spoke to SpotboyE recently and publicly mentioned about being a cancer survivor, for the first time. After being diagnosed with diabetes six years back, she now has multiple eye-related and foot-related complications. Sudden dearth in roles in the past few years has naturally led to a monetary crisis. She was making ends meet by selling her car, jewelry, and other assets.

'I need immediate financial help and also work to survive'

The Bepannah actress confessed to having been confused about seeking help as she is "a self-made person." "I had no support when I came to this industry and whatever work I have done, I got on merit." But now she has come forward as she has "nothing left to sell." "I need immediate financial help and also work to survive," she added.

Neena Gupta and Sushant Singh have stood in solidarity

Did any industry insider help her? Ali, who has been working for 36 years, said, "I didn't go to somebody personally asking for the help till now. But a couple of people who have been very close to me like Sumeet Raghvan." Actors Neena Gupta and Sushant Singh have also apparently stood beside her. She tried to get help from Sonu Sood as well.

Pandemic added extra stress to her already burdened life

However, that did not work out. Speaking to ETimes, the actress mentioned the incident. She said, "I tried to contact Sonu Sood sir but they don't help with financial expenditure. So nothing worked out with him." Offer from CINTAA didn't click, either. The pandemic definitely made matters worse and she hopes "people will understand my situation."