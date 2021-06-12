Home / News / Entertainment News / SRK responds to 'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston's appreciation for him
SRK responds to 'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston's appreciation for him

Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 05:07 pm
Looks like there is nothing but love between Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Hiddleston. In a recent promotional video for the show, the Loki star played a game of word association. When prompted with "India and Bollywood," he took SRK's name. Understandably, SRK was floored by his response and called him kind while also mentioning that he cannot wait to binge-watch Loki.

'Hope there's no mischief behind this claim,' SRK hilariously responds

The Bollywood superstar used his typical wit to come up with a cheeky response to the praise. He retweeted the video and wrote, "You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there's no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can't wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1 (sic)" Hiddleston had mentioned him twice during the game.

Watch 'Loki' play the word connection game

Hiddleston has a strong Indian connection; his 'akka' worked here

In fact, the 'God of Mischief' has a strong Indian connection. His elder sister, or 'Akka,' lived and worked in Chennai for a few years. She was a senior editor and a special correspondent for The Hindu newspaper. When prompted to name an Indian city, Hiddleston said, "Chennai. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great!"

Hiddleston reveals he loved SRK's 'My Name is Khan'

Hiddleston had earlier talked about his love for SRK and the last Bollywood movie he watched. "The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it," he revealed. In the newly-released series, Loki is in an alternate MCU timeline. He escapes with the Tesseract in Endgame and finds himself in conflict with Time Variance Authority.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor met SRK at Mannat?

In other news, political strategist Prashant Kishor reportedly met Shah Rukh Khan today at his Mannat residence. SRK's production house Red Chillies is rumored to be making a web series on Kishor's life. However, the details are scarce at the moment. To recall, Kishor had reportedly bid adieu to the political strategy space after the West Bengal Assembly elections.

SSR case: Former flatmate Siddharth Pithani seeks bail for wedding

