Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna to star in rom-com with sci-fi twist
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are set to star as a married couple in a new romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (of Badhaai Ho fame).
The story follows the duo as their relationship hits the rocks after a scientific experiment goes wrong, leading to plenty of laughs.
'O'Romeo,' 'Ranabaali' are Shahid, Rashmika's upcoming projects
Filming will begin before Cocktail 2 releases (2026), produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Jio Studios.
Fans are excited because Shahid and Rashmika's pairing has sparked chatter around Cocktail 2, making this reunion something to look forward to.
Plus, both stars have busy years ahead: Shahid's O'Romeo and Rashmika's Ranabaali are among their upcoming projects.