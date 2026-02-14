Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna to star in rom-com with sci-fi twist

'O'Romeo,' 'Ranabaali' are Shahid, Rashmika's upcoming projects

Filming will begin before Cocktail 2 releases (2026), produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Jio Studios.

Fans are excited because Shahid and Rashmika's pairing has sparked chatter around Cocktail 2, making this reunion something to look forward to.

Plus, both stars have busy years ahead: Shahid's O'Romeo and Rashmika's Ranabaali are among their upcoming projects.