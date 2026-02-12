Shahid Kapoor reveals his wife's reaction to old Valentine's Day texts
Entertainment
On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Shahid Kapoor was asked by Kapil Sharma if he still gets Valentine's Day messages now that he's married.
Shahid laughed it off, saying, "Yaar abhi peeche hum apne bachchon ke umar discuss kar rahe the," and added with a grin, "Bachchon ki mummy jo hain unko kaafi pata chal jaata hai."
Meanwhile, 'O'Romeo' special moments in the episode
The episode doubled as a promo for their upcoming film O'Romeo (out February 13) and saw more fun moments—like Shahid sharing how he once carved his first crush's name on his arm (and got an infection), while Triptii Dimri said she never wrote any letters but had read many.
Even Avinash Tiwary was teased when Kapil asked whether he was chasing his career or Triptii, prompting blushes and laughter.