What are the upcoming projects of 'Haider' star Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor is set to make his digital debut soon with a Raj & DK series

There's no doubt that Shahid Kapoor is talented, but like many, the industry stopped taking him seriously after his films bombed at a stretch. And then Haider happened. With that, he literally rose like a phoenix, and there was no stopping him since then. Projects started raining, as did accolades. Last seen in monstrous hit Kabir Singh, Kapoor has many interesting projects in waiting.

This is how much Kapoor will get for 'Sunny'

He has signed on the dotted lines for a series with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Titled Sunny, the thriller (Raj-DK's specialty) will also star Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. For this, Kapoor is charging Rs. 40cr, while Sethupathi will get a stunning Rs. 55cr!

If series gets renewed, Kapoor will be charging more

Kapoor, in fact, has clearly mentioned in his contract that if the Prime Video series gets renewed, he wants a fee hike. And, it'll be, as makers have plans to extend it to three editions. Expressing nervousness about his "digital debut," Kapoor said, "I feel actors who might have been loved on big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform."

Before 'Sunny,' Kapoor will probably be seen in 'Jersey'

But before we see him in Sunny, Kapoor will be welcoming us in his cricketer avatar in Jersey. The film, remake of a 2019 Telugu film by the same name, will release on November 5 this year, targeting Diwali. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, it's about a talented but failed cricketer, who rises from ashes for his son, who wishes for a jersey.

He will soon romance Tripti Dimri in Sujoy Ghosh's next

Apart from these two, Kapoor will also act in a Sujoy Ghosh-directorial. Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri will be giving him company, and its shooting is expected to kickstart in September. While makers haven't revealed much about the project, it's speculated to be a suspense action-thriller, given Ghosh's area of expertise. This movie will bring Kapoor and the Kahaani director for the first time together.

A Rs. 100cr Netflix deal features in Kapoor's project list

After Sunny, Kapoor will be seen in another digital project with Aditya Nimbalkar. This Netflix flick will be based on the real-life Operation Cactus. Apparently, last year, the Ishq Vishk star signed "several projects for Netflix" and this might be one of them. "He has signed a huge deal to the tune of Rs. 100cr with the streaming platform," a source had told Pinkvilla.

Another Netflix deal will have Kapoor leading, producing a drama

It seems Netflix and the 40-year-old are the new best friends in town! Because, they have signed another deal of Rs. 70cr, in which Kapoor will lead and produce a mythological drama, based on Amish Tripathi's novels. As per reports, it's going to be "designed on the lines of a Baahubali." If this deal holds ground, it will be Kapoor's debut as a producer.

He also has another action-thriller, backed by Bhushan Kumar

And the list of his next projects isn't exhausted yet! According to Pinkvilla, Kapoor has signed an action-thriller with producers Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala. A source shared, "The makers are aiming to take it to the floors around December this year. While the first schedule will take place in India, the team is expected to fly abroad for the following schedules next year."

#7: He might be seen in a Nikkhil Advani-backed actioner

Nikkhil Advani is also in talks with Kapoor for an actioner. "He wanted an A-list actor from the younger generation to play the lead," a source told Bollywood Hungama. Apparently, Advani had offered Bell Bottom to Kapoor, but the latter didn't have dates back then.

'Karna' in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next, also a Shivaji film

Further, Toofaan director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has reportedly roped in Kapoor for his next, titled Karna. Based on the Mahabharata character, the film will tell the story of this noble and immoral warrior. Kapoor might also bag a film produced by Ashwin Varde, where he will portray the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Looks like, the star will have no time to breathe next year!