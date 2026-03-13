Shahid Kapoor's 'Cocktail 2' gets release date
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor just announced that Cocktail 2, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 19, 2026.
The first look will be unveiled in theaters on March 18, dropping alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, so mark your calendars if you're curious!
Plot details and more
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 picks up from the hit 2012 film and dives into modern relationships.
Rumor has it, Sanon and Mandanna play a couple while Kapoor's character is the outsider in their story.
With this cast and fresh take on romance, fans are already buzzing for its release.