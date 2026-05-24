'Sh(AI)ved' Cannes premiere ignites debate over AI animated erotic photos

Cultpix defends 'Sh(AI)ved' amid consent backlash

The films quickly drew criticism online, with many calling out the lack of consent from the original models, especially since some may no longer be alive.

Cultpix responded that these models agreed to their photos decades ago.

CEO Rickard Gramfors said the project aimed to spark conversation about how views on adult content are changing, but it's also reignited bigger concerns about using AI for explicit material without clear permission.