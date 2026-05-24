'Sh(AI)ved' Cannes premiere ignites debate over AI animated erotic photos
Entertainment
An AI-powered film series called Sh(AI)ved, premiered in Cannes this week, has set off heated debate.
Created by Norway's Multiformat and distributed by Cultpix, the project used AI to animate images from a 1976 erotic magazine, adding voices and dialogue to vintage photos.
Cultpix defends 'Sh(AI)ved' amid consent backlash
The films quickly drew criticism online, with many calling out the lack of consent from the original models, especially since some may no longer be alive.
Cultpix responded that these models agreed to their photos decades ago.
CEO Rickard Gramfors said the project aimed to spark conversation about how views on adult content are changing, but it's also reignited bigger concerns about using AI for explicit material without clear permission.