Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Don't Wait Up' review: Shakira glows in neon-lit night ocean
Entertainment

'Don't Wait Up' review: Shakira glows in neon-lit night ocean

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 08:56 pm

Colombian pop star Shakira has finally ended her solo song drought with Don't Wait Up! The house track is the Waka Waka singer's first single since 2017's El Dorado and the first English-language solo song since 2016's Try Everything. Written by Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, the new song talks of taking one night off to "do something for myself." Here's our review.

In this article
Song & Lyrics

Track comes with catchy repetitive chorus, fit for dance nights

The EDM track begins softly with lyrics that complain about a relationship that has lost its spark. The 44-year-old then shares her resolve, which is to let go of her worries momentarily and enjoy herself. The repetitive chorus, "Don't wait up," rings in your ears like a mantra, as if asking you to dance this night away as if it's your last, too.

Video

Shakira dazzles, but mostly on the ocean

Shakira dazzles, but mostly on the ocean

A considerable amount of the video clip is Shak surfing on the night ocean in neon-lit surfboards, which is a visual pleasure. She had actually shot it between 2:00-5:00 am in the water and her hard work surely pays off. In fact, dance sequences fall flat in front of the magnificent magenta waves. Filmed in Tenerife, Spain, the entire song isn't super memorable though.

Verdict

Dance from the dancing machine herself disappoints; overall rating 3.5/5

Maybe the Whenever, Wherever star is going for a more steady pace for her upcoming works but the dance in Don't Wait Up is not at par with the Shakira we all know and love. Overall, the song is catchy, worthy to make you groove and forget about it all that holds you down. So go all out! Verdict: song and video both get 3.5/5.

Information

Shakira sold her back catalog in January this year

The Grammy award winner had made headlines earlier this year for selling her back catalog consisting of 145 songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund, an investment firm listed in London. The deal was made for an undisclosed sale value and no other details were revealed. While she hadn't released solo music for long, Shakira released several collaborations like Me Gusta and Girl Like Me.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Shefali Shah's next directorial 'Happy Birthday Mummyji' releases July 23

Latest News

Here are the notable achievements of Indians at Olympics

Sports

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost Rs. 20,000 in India

Technology

Shefali Shah's next directorial 'Happy Birthday Mummyji' releases July 23

Entertainment

Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal

Auto

'Black Adam': It's a wrap for Dwayne Johnson's DC film!

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Kamal Haasan starts shooting for 'Vikram'

Entertainment

After Ananya, Chunky Panday shares heartfelt-post for late mother Snehalata

Entertainment

Has Ranbir Kapoor quit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'?

Entertainment

'Param Sundari': Shreya Ghoshal-AR Rahman capture Mimi's aspirations in dance-track

Entertainment

'Asur-2' shoot begins, Arshad Warsi returns with another intriguing tale

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

BTS drops Bangtan Bomb, its member Suga makes interesting prediction

Entertainment

'Stay' review: The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber seek their lovers

Entertainment

Hina-Shaheer's 'Baarish Ban Jaana' review: Mushy video, '90s style music

Entertainment

Beyonce's iconic song 'Best Thing I Never Had' turns 10

Entertainment

Music Review News

'Sky High': Asim Riaz's rap piece won't impress general public

Entertainment

'NDA' review: Billie Eilish tackles ill-effects of fame, racing cars

Entertainment

'Filhaal 2 Mohabbat': This soul-touching song finally ends the pain

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'Renegade' review: How anxiety can impede a relationship

Entertainment

'Bad Habits' video has Ed Sheeran creating his vampire saga

Entertainment
Trending Topics