'Shankar's Fairies' to have world premiere at Locarno Film Festival

Astha Oriel
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 11:57 am
The girl and the family servant share a relationship based on imagination and stories

Filmmaker Irfana Majumdar's feature Shankar's Fairies is set to have its world premiere at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival. The festival is returning with its 74th edition, set to be held in person from August 4 to August 14 in Locarno, Switzerland. The film gala had gone digital for its 2020 edition owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are more details.

Details

Film is part of Concorso Cineasti del presente showcase

Irfana's movie is part of the festival's Concorso Cineasti del presente showcase, which offers a selection of first and second feature films, primarily world premieres, directed by emerging global talents. Set in 1962 Lucknow, the film stars Jaihind Kumar, Shreeja Mishra, Gaurav Saini, Irfana Majumdar and Adwik Mathur. Taking to Twitter, Irfana said she was thrilled that her film is heading to the festival.

Here is what Irfana wrote on Twitter

It's about an innocent bond between two people

"A little girl belonging to a privileged family and a village man who is the family servant share a relationship based on imagination and stories. Underlying their innocent bond are divided worlds: city and village, master and servant, adult and child," the film's synopsis read.

Here are the other movies being showcased in the section

The 15-movie line-up for the Concorso Cineasti del presente section of the festival also includes Actual People, Agia Emi, Amansa tiafi, Niemand ist bei den Kälbern, L'Ete L'Eternite, Il Legionario, Zahori, Streams, Mostro, Mis Hermanos Suenan Despiertos and Wet Sand, among others. On Thursday, the organizers of the festival also revealed the line-up for its main open-air Piazza Grande segment.

Film 'Beckett' to open the festival on August 4

Filmmaker Ferdinando Cito Filomarino's Beckett will open the festival with its world premiere on August 4. Other films in the Piazza Grande segment include John Swab's Ida Red starring Frank Grillo; Shawn Levy's Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds; Liesl Tommy's Aretha Franklin biopic Respect starring Jennifer Hudson and several US classics, including Michael Mann's Heat and James Cameron's The Terminator.

