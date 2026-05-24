Sharma reveals 'Mirzapur' is getting a movie with original cast
Entertainment
Divyenndu Sharma, who plays Munna Bhaiya, just revealed that Mirzapur is getting a movie!
The film will bring back the original cast and promises the same intense action and drama fans loved, but on a bigger scale.
In his words, "It's going to be "vintage" Mirzapur. We are coming all guns blazing."
Kemmu wrote 'Madgaon Express 2' draft
He also shared that Madgaon Express 2 is moving forward: Kunal Kemmu has written the first draft, and filming could start later this year or very early next year if everything goes well under director Kunal Kemmu.
He said he has been busy with Glory.