'Shatak': Biopic on RSS founder Hedgewar's life hitting theaters Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

"Shatak," hitting theaters on February 20, 2026, celebrates 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The film dives into the life of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar—his tough childhood and other inspiring episodes from his life.

Expect a look at his ideals, sacrifices, and how he sparked social change.