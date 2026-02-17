'Shatak': Biopic on RSS founder Hedgewar's life hitting theaters
Entertainment
"Shatak," hitting theaters on February 20, 2026, celebrates 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The film dives into the life of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar—his tough childhood and other inspiring episodes from his life.
Expect a look at his ideals, sacrifices, and how he sparked social change.
Release date and availability
You'll be able to catch "Shatak" on the big screen across India.
Mohan Bhagwat lauded the film for its portrayal of patriotism
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently praised the movie for capturing Hedgewar's early patriotism.