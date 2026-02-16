Shatrughan Sinha sues over fake profiles, memes, merchandise in his name

Targets 24 parties including Meta, X, Google

Sinha's suit targets 24 parties—including Meta, X (Twitter), Google, e-commerce sites, bloggers, and even government departments.

He's asking for a permanent stop to these activities plus ₹20 crore in damages.

He says all this mess with his name, voice (especially from "Khamosh"), and image hurts both his reputation and the value he's built over the years.