Shatrughan Sinha sues over fake profiles, memes, merchandise in his name
Bollywood veteran and MP Shatrughan Sinha has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court, saying people are misusing his name and image online.
Through his son Luv, he claims that fake social media accounts, edited clips from his performances, and unauthorized merchandise have popped up—none of it with his okay.
Targets 24 parties including Meta, X, Google
Sinha's suit targets 24 parties—including Meta, X (Twitter), Google, e-commerce sites, bloggers, and even government departments.
He's asking for a permanent stop to these activities plus ₹20 crore in damages.
He says all this mess with his name, voice (especially from "Khamosh"), and image hurts both his reputation and the value he's built over the years.
Court has reserved orders on the interim application
The court is considering Sinha's request for immediate relief; the court has reserved orders on the interim application.
His lawyer says these actions are misleading fans and taking unfair advantage of Sinha's goodwill.