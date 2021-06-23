Home / News / Entertainment News / Swara Bhasker's 'Sheer Qorma' heading to Indian Film Festival Stuttgart
Swara Bhasker's 'Sheer Qorma' heading to Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Astha Oriel
'Sheer Qorma' is nominated for best film and German Star of India award at the festival

Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Qorma, a love story between two queer women, is set to be screened at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart. The 18th edition of the film gala, scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 25, will be held in a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Film is nominated for two awards at the festival

Sheer Qorma, which stars Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta, and Shabana Azmi, is nominated for the best film and German Star of India award at the festival. Swara took to Twitter and wrote that she was honored with the film's selection and nomination.

Swara shared the news on Twitter

'A heart-rending narrative of longing for love and acceptance'

The film is billed as a heart-rending narrative of longing for love and acceptance, felt by "queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story-telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of color." The line-up for Indian Film Festival Stuttgart also includes actor Shefali Shah's maiden directorial project, a short film titled Someday, and Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Shabana Azmi plays a conservative and homophobic mother

The film revolves around Sitara (Swara Bhasker) and Saira (Divya Dutta), who have been in a relationship for 10 years. They decide to return to India from Toronto as they long for their family's approval. However, Sitara's mother (Shabana Azmi), a conservative, homophobic woman, strongly disapproves of their relationship, which she insists is "against nature." The movie unravels their struggles for Sitara's mother's acceptance.

