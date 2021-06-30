Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Sherni' is a feather in my cap, says Ila Arun
'Sherni' is a feather in my cap, says Ila Arun

Sneha Das
There were some people who asked Ila Arun why she took up a small part in Sherni, starring Vidya Balan. But the veteran Rajasthani folk singer-actor says the role's length is immaterial to her in an important film, like the recently-released satirical thriller on conservation. The movie revolves around Balan's Vidya Vincent, an upright forest officer who is tasked to resolve the man-animal conflict.

She was the director's first choice to play the character

Written by Aastha Tiku, Sherni has garnered praise for its nuanced narrative set around the challenges faced by Vidya in her professional and personal life. The 67-year-old, best known for songs like Choli Ke Peeche, Morni Baaga Ma Bole, and Ringa Ringa, said she was happy to be director Amit Masurkar's first choice to play the character of Vidya's mother-in-law.

Happy with the way the film was received: Arun

"There were some who did tell me why I did such a small role... But as an artist I am very greedy for good work," she added. Arun said she is happy with the way the film has been received by the audience and critics. "I'm proud that it has made an impact. Everybody is looking real and that's the biggest achievement," she said.

Her character drives home an important point about patriarchy

"To be part of Sherni is a feather in my cap because there are a lot of people complimenting the film and me," she said. Her character - a woman who is proud of Vidya's professional achievements but expects her to be a "dutiful" daughter-in-law in her personal life - drives home an important point about patriarchy, an important theme in the movie.

The film has been handled sensitively: Arun

Though there are many layers in the film, Arun said, Sherni is a film made "straight from the heart." "This film is handled sensitively by the writer and director, especially the nexus of politicians, officers or poachers, local people," she added.

Have always stayed true to my on-screen characters: Arun

Arun said for her it has always been about staying true to the character she plays on screen. "My journey has been special, be it in parallel or meaningful or in any other cinema. I always respected the character that has been given to me. It was clear that I wasn't (going to be) the heroine of the films I act in," she said.

"Length has never been my issue. For me, it is about how effectively and honestly I can play my characters," Arun said. Also starring Sharat Saxena, Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and Mukul Chadda, Sherni is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

