'Shershaah' not just a film, it's an emotion: Karan Johar

'Shershaah' is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12

Filmmaker Karan Johar says it was a privilege to bring the story of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra to life in his upcoming production venture Shershaah. Captain Batra had led the charge of his troops of the thirteenth battalion of the JAKRIF regiment of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Film

The film features Sidharth Malhotra in a double role

The biographical war drama, directed by Vishnuvardan, takes its title from the martyr's codename. It features actor Sidharth Malhotra in the double role of Captain Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. "This is not just a film for us, but an emotion. It is a story on the brave Param Vir Chakra (awardee), Captain Vikram Batra," Johar said.

Trailer

Film's trailer was launched on the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas

"We are very honored that we had the privilege to tell the story," Karan said at the film's trailer launch at Kargil's National Horse Polo Ground in Drass town on the eve of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas. The producer said the team was thankful to the Indian Army for giving them the opportunity to unveil the trailer of their film in Ladakh.

Gratitude

Johar expressed his gratitude toward Captain Batra's family

The event was attended by Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi, along with the film's team including Sidharth, Kiara Advani, Vishuvaradhan, producer Apoorva Mehta and Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video. Johar also expressed his gratitude toward Captain Batra's family for helping them in narrating the story.

Information

Dream come true to see story come alive: Vishal Batra

Vishal Batra, the twin brother of the war hero, said it was a dream come true to see the story come alive on screen. Vishal Batra said that he has been part of the film's journey for the past five years.

Release

'Shershaah' will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12

Gen. Rawat said that he was hopeful that Shershaah will motivate the filmmakers to tell more stories of India's war heroes. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. "The release of Shershaah via the streaming platform will allow the film to be showcased across 200 countries," Gen. Rawat said.

Information

'Shershaah' is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment

Shershaah also stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.