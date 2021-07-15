Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Shershaah' to release on Amazon Prime on August 12
'Shershaah' to release on Amazon Prime on August 12

Astha Oriel
'Shershaah' to release on Amazon Prime on August 12
'Shershaah' is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah, the biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform announced Thursday. Also starring Kiara Advani, Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon Prime announced release date of the film over Twitter

The streamer shared the release date of the film on its official Twitter account. "With love, pride and happiness in our hearts, we bring you the story of #ShershaahOnPrime starring @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, directed by @vishnu_dir Releasing on 12th August," the tweet read. The film is co-produced by Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.

Sidharth Malhotra

The film features an ensemble cast in pivotal roles

Shershaah also stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Announcing the release date of Shershaah on Instagram, Sidharth wrote, "Heroes live on through their stories. We are honored to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)."

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is another Independence Day release

Shershaah is not the only Hindi film to arrive in Independence Day week. It was recently announced that Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, will be released on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

