Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra ask court to let them visit London
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have asked the Bombay High Court for urgent permission to travel to London, saying they need to be with Kundra's father, who is seriously ill.
Their trip is on hold because of a Lookout Circular linked to an ongoing ₹60 crore fraud case involving their old company.
What's the case about?
The LOC was issued after a complaint accused the couple of luring an investor into putting over ₹60 crore into their venture.
Shetty and Kundra deny any wrongdoing, explaining that demonetization hit their business hard.
They've promised the court they'll return right after dealing with the family emergency, but for now, they're waiting on a decision so they can be with Kundra's father and provide him with the best possible treatment in London.